PORTSMOUTH. Va. (WAVY) – Meet our Pet Pal of the week, Lilac! She is a 3-year-old bulldog mix with a wonderful smile. She was turned in as a found stray with an injured hind leg. Sadly, that injury required amputation, but Lilac is adjusting well to life as a tripod dog.

If you’d like to make Lilac a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at the Norfolk SPCA at (757) 622-3319 or visit NorfolkSPCA.com.

