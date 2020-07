PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Leonarda! She’s a one-year-old kitty who got her name because as you can see, her fur is just a beautiful work of art! If you’d like to make an appointment to meet this lovely little gal, get in touch with the folks at Chesapeake Humane Society at (757) 546-5355 or visit ChesapeakeHumane.org.

