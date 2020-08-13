Pet Pal: Layla

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our Pet Pal of the Week is Layla. She is a three-year-old terrier mix from the Virginia Beach SPCA. The folks at the VB SPCA say that she is a favorite with the staffers because she’s so sweet — and she deserves a family that will give this girl the world.

We know you’ve been waiting just as long for Layla. So, if you’re ready to meet this sweetheart, get in touch with the folks at Virginia Beach SPCA at (757) 427-0070 or visit VBSPCA.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

