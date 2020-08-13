Pet Pal: Layla

Pet Pals

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our Pet Pal of the Week is Layla. She is a three-year-old terrier mix from the Virginia Beach SPCA. The folks at the VB SPCA say that she is a favorite with the staffers because she’s so sweet — and she deserves a family that will give this girl the world.

We know you’ve been waiting just as long for Layla. So, if you’re ready to meet this sweetheart, get in touch with the folks at Virginia Beach SPCA at (757) 427-0070 or visit VBSPCA.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***