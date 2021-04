PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Kio. Kio is a 7-year-old American bulldog from Norfolk Animal Care Center.

If you’d like to meet Kio and let him win you over, get in touch with the folks at Norfolk Animal Care Center at (757) 441-5505 or visit Norfolk.gov/NACC

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.