Pet Pal: Howleen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our Pet Pal of the Week is 4-year-old Howleen! He’s a quiet, laid-back cat looking for a lot of chin scratches and a comfy place to catch sun rays.

In his foster home, he lives with another cat and a dog, and everyone seems to get along just fine! Since he is living in a foster home, interested adopters will need to text 757-414-6478 to schedule an appointment to meet him.

If you would like to see the other available pets, get in touch with the Portsmouth Humane Society at 757-397-6004.

