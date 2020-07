PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This people-friendly and fashionable two-year-old hound mix is ready for her forever home! She knows basic obedience and would do best in a home where she is the only four-legged friend. If you’d like to schedule an appointment to meet Slinky and make her a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Portsmouth Humane Society at (757) 397-6004 or visit PortsmouthHumaneSociety.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

