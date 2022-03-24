PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our pet pal of the week is Goliath who is a six-year-old feline that certainly lives up to his name – weighing almost 20 pounds!

He loves sleeping on his sea turtle pillow and hiding in cardboard boxes. Goliath would be happiest as the only giant roaming about the home.

If you would like to make Goliath a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at the Norfolk SPCA at (757) 622-3319 or visit norfolkspca.org.

