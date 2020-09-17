Pet Pal: Furgus and Farkle

Pet Pals

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pals of the week are Furgus and Farkle! They are 8-month-old puppy brothers from the Peninsula SPCA and these guys are quite the pair. They are playful, sweet, housetrained, and enjoy doing everything together from patrolling the yard to going on walks. If you’d like to meet Furgus and Farkle, give the folks at the Peninsula SPCA a call at (757) 595-1399 or visit PeninsulaSPCA.org to fill out their easy online application.

