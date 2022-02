PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our Pet Pal of the Week is Fefe who is a 2-year-old German Shepherd. She was originally surrendered to NACC with her litter of newborn puppies. They’ve all been adopted — so it’s Fefe’s turn to find her forever home.

If you would like to make Fefe a part of your home, get in touch with the folks at Norfolk Animal Care Center at (757) 441-5505 or visit Norfolk.gov/nacc.

