Pet Pal: Daisy!

PORTSMOUTH. Va. (WAVY) – Pick this “Daisy” and you will have a friend for life! This one-year-old tri-color hound is playful, friendly, and available at the Suffolk Animal Care Center. For more information, call (757) 514-7855 or visit SuffolkVa.us.

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.

