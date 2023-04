PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Courage was found abandoned in Manteo and is now looking for his forever home. He is already neutered and is about two years old. So, how about adding some Courage to your life?

For more information or if you would like to meet Courage contact The Outer Banks SPCA by calling 252-475-5620 or visit obxspca.org!

