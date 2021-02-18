Pet Pal: Copper

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – His striking looks and energetic personality will make Copper a great fit for someone who loves to play!

The Folks at the Peninsula SPCA say this three-year-old Plot Hound and Great Dane mix would do best with lots of space to enjoy being the only dog in the family.

If you’d like to meet Copper and make him a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Peninsula SPCA at (757) 595-1399 or visit PeninsulaSPCA.org

