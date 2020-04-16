Pet Pal: Clownfish!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — He does not have fins but our friends at the Portsmouth Humane Society say this week’s “Pet Pal” has a very entertaining personality! Clownfish is a year old bull terrier mix who gets along with other pets and older children.

Call the Portsmouth Humane Society for an appointment (757) 397-6004

or visit PortsmouthHumaneSociety.org

