Pet Pal: Clownfish!

Pet Pals

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — He does not have fins but our friends at the Portsmouth Humane Society say this week’s “Pet Pal” has a very entertaining personality! Clownfish is a year old bull terrier mix who gets along with other pets and older children.

Call the Portsmouth Humane Society for an appointment (757) 397-6004
or visit PortsmouthHumaneSociety.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Casey Subaru.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories