PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — He does not have fins but our friends at the Portsmouth Humane Society say this week’s “Pet Pal” has a very entertaining personality! Clownfish is a year old bull terrier mix who gets along with other pets and older children.
Call the Portsmouth Humane Society for an appointment (757) 397-6004
or visit PortsmouthHumaneSociety.org
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Casey Subaru.
More From HRS!
- When Inspiration Strikes, Everybody Wins!
- Today’s Takeout: Brothers Pizza
- VB Adventure Park hosts silent auction for Feeding America
- Pet Pal: Clownfish!
- News From the Food Distribution Front with Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols