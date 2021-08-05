Pet Pal: Bunnies!

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Heritage Humane Society has 14 bunnies, 11 babies and three adults, looking to hop into a forever home.

If you think you can handle the cuteness, their adoption fees are just $8.00 with Heritage Humane Society’s “HOP INTO AUGUST” adoption promotion that is running through next Wednesday.

Call (757) 221-0150 or visit Heritage Humane.org to meet one of these sweet bunnies and make them a part of your family today!

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.

