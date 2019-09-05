Pet Pal: Blossom

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Blossom. She is a 3-year-old terrier mix from the Heritage Humane Society.

If you’d like to make Blossom a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Heritage Humane Society at (757) 221-0150 or visit HeritageHumane.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.