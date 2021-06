PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Blossom! Blossom is 5-year-old sweetie mixed breed who has already won the hearts of the shelter staff and volunteers!

Blossom is available for fostering and adoption. Give Norfolk Animal Care Center a call at (757) 441-5505 or visit Norfolk.gov/NACC today and let her steal your heart too!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.