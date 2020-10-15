Pet Pal: Binx

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Binx.

Binx is a five-year-old fluffy boy from Chesapeake Humane Society, and as you can see, he’s quite the hunk! Because he’s a full figured fella, he doesn’t fit in the kitty crates at the shelter, so he’s with a foster family waiting for his forever home.

Binx gets along with dogs and kids and is just a sweet and happy guy! If you’d like to meet BINX and make him a part of your family… get in touch with the folks at Chesapeake Humane Society at (757) 546-5355 or visit ChesapeakeHumane.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

