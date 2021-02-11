Pet Pal: Bear

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our Pet Pal of the Week is Bear. Bear is a 6-year-old mix from the Norfolk Animal Care Center. If you’d like to meet Bear and make him a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Norfolk Animal Care Center at (757) 441-5505 or visit Norfolk.gov/NACC.

Since it’s Homeless Animals Awareness Week (HAAW), you can take Bear or any of the adoptable cats and dogs at Norfolk Animal Care Center for $35.00.

