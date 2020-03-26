Meet Our Pet Pal ‘Morgan’ and Learn About the Pet Pantry

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Morgan is 5-years-old and ready to help you beat cabin fever! She is available at the Norfolk SPCA and so is HELP if you are struggling to provide for your animal companions.

Emergency Pet Pantry

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Providing food, treats, and supplies.

If you or someone you know needs further assistance or delivery, call (757) 622-3319 extension 110.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

More From HRS!