PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pals of the Week are Pepper and Hawthorne. They are a positively perfect pair of Rex Rabbits from the Virginia Beach SPCA. They are a bonded pair, so they need to be adopted together.

If you’d like to meet Pepper and Hawthorne and make best bunny friends with them… get in touch with the folks at the Virginia Beach SPCA by calling (757) 427-0070 or visit VBSPCA.com.

