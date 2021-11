PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our Pet Pal of the Week is 14-year-old Snickers.

This fab feline loves to cuddle and prefers to drink from the sink. She would do well in a relaxed home.

November is Adopt-A Senior month. Adoption fees are half off for these vintage pets.

If you’d like to make Snickers a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at the Peninsula SPCA by calling (757) 595-1399 or visiting peninsulaspca.org.

