Pet Pal of the Week: Buddy

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Buddy! Buddy is a 13-year-old mix from Portsmouth Humane Society and he’s just as sweet as can be! He’s a senior citizen, so he’s pretty laid back and he loves taking walks, afternoon naps and gets along with kids of all ages and other dogs too! He’s deaf and has a thyroid condition, so he’ll need a little extra TLC … but his sweet disposition is worth it!

If you’d like to meet Buddy and make him a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Portsmouth Humane Society at (757) 397-6004 or visit Portsmouth Humane Society.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.