Pet Pal of the Week: Bruno

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This handsome little fella is Bruno. He’s a 9-week-old mix from Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. He’s just as cute as can be and ready to snuggle up with his forever family. He also has five brothers and sisters that are just as adorable!

If you’d like to make Bruno a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter at (757) 933-8900 or visit PeninsulaAnimalShelter.com

