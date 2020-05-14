Pet Pal of the Week: Bacon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Bacon! Bacon is a 2-year-old terrier mix from Portsmouth Humane Society. He is a sweet fella who loves to play, especially by chasing tennis balls! Bacon is great with kids but he is picky about other dogs. If you would like to “BRING HOME BACON,” get in touch with the folks at Portsmouth Humane Society right away! They are taking visitors by appointment only — so, give them a call at (757) 397-6004 or visit PortsmouthHumaneSociety.org.

