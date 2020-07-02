Pet Pal: Munchkin!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This five-year-old terrier mix is available at the Peninsula SPCA and ready to be your one and only! Munchkin would do best as the other half of a dynamic duo — as the only pet with a single owner. If you would like to meet her and find out if she is meant to be your new best friend, call the Peninsula SPCA at (757) 595-1399 or visit PeninsulaSPCA.org.

