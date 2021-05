PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the week is this green eyed gal Lita, a 5-year-old cat from the Norfolk SPCA!

She’s all about that purrfect playful cat life. She loves looking out the window with a good view of birds, and she’s happy to snuggle up in a soft, cozy bed.

If you’d like to meet Lita and make her a part of your family get in touch with the folks at the Norfolk SPCA at (757) 622-3319 or visit NorfolkSPCA.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.