PORTSMOUTH. Va. (WAVY) – Meet our pet pal of the week, Karma! Karma is a one-year-old Terrier Mix. She can be shy at first, but once she gets to know you she will snuggle up and take all your attention. Good news, Karma’s adoption fees have been sponsored!

If you are interested in adopting Karma get in touch with the Virginia Beach SPCA. Call (757) 427-0070 or visit vbspca.com.

