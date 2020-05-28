Pet Pal: Freckled Fun with “Douglas”

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Did someone say “belly rub”? This nine-year-old bulldog mix is ready to stretch out in the comfort of your home! Douglas is being fostered right now and his temporary family says he is sweet, silly, and gets along with other dogs!

If you would like to make Douglas a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter at (757) 933-8900 or visit PeninsulaAnimalShelter.com.

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

