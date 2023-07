PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This week’s Pet Pal is adorable Drumstick. This 8-year-old dog is looking for a home, loves going on adventures and is great on a leash. He has so much love to give, so if you are interested, contact the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter online or by calling 757-595-1399.

