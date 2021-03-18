Pet Pal: Boyd

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Boyd! Boyd is a 10-year-old cat who is one of the longer term cat residents at the Norfolk SPCA. He’s a relaxed fella who loves everyone and when he’s not melting your heart with those big green eyes, he’s quite a chatterbox.

If you’d like to meet Boyd and make this handsome fella a part of your family … get in touch with the folks at the Norfolk SPCA at (757) 622-3319 or visit Norfolk SPCA.org.

