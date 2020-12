PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This globe-trotting kitty was originally rescued in Bahrain, and now his next adventure could be with you! If you’d like to meet Bowser and make him part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Portsmouth Humane Society at (757) 397-6004 or visit PortsmouthHumaneSociety.org.

