PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If eating better is part of the changes you would like to make in 2024, you might want to give Clean Eatz a try! Dylan Richmond from Clean Eatz joined us with all we need to know about meal prep made easy.

Clean Eatz Chesapeake and Virginia Beach

1065 Independence Blvd in Virginia Beach and 1036 Volvo Pkwy, Chesapeake

cleaneatz.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Clean Eatz.