Personalized Foot Support

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sticking to your new year’s fitness and wellness resolutions often starts by putting one foot in front of the other, but that’s not easy if your feet are aching! Alyschia Lindsey from the Good Feet Store Newport News knows a little something about that! She joined us with some great solutions that may help you with your resolutions.
The Good Feet Store
12515 Jefferson Ave
Newport News
Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday – Saturday
GoodFeet.com/Newport News
(757) 249-7700
Facebook @goodfeetnewportnews
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Good Feet Store Newport News.