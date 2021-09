PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 50 Floor has a great deal for September! If you call this month you can get a free installation on carpet, hardwood, vinyl, and laminate.

50 Floor

Save $100 if you call within the next hour and use promo code HAMPTON ROADS SHOW.

Call 50 Floor to get started today at (877)503-5667.

Or visit 50Floor.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 Floor.