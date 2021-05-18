PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Now that COVID restrictions are easing up there’s a busy wedding season ahead as engaged couples can finally get to planning their big day! The Peninsula’s Finest Bridal Expo this weekend is a great way to get a jump on those wedding plans. Brandon Johnson and Heather Hughes give us the details.

Peninsula’s Finest Bridal Expo presented by Showbride.

Sunday, May 23rd from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M.

Newport News Marriott at City Center

740 Town Center Drive – Newport News

Visit Showbride.com for tickets and information!

