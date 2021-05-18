Peninsula’s Finest Bridal Expo

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Now that COVID restrictions are easing up there’s a busy wedding season ahead as engaged couples can finally get to planning their big day! The Peninsula’s Finest Bridal Expo this weekend is a great way to get a jump on those wedding plans. Brandon Johnson and Heather Hughes give us the details.

Peninsula’s Finest Bridal Expo presented by Showbride.
Sunday, May 23rd from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M.
Newport News Marriott at City Center
740 Town Center Drive – Newport News

Visit Showbride.com for tickets and information!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Showbride.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter