Peach Cobbler Oatmeal with Vanilla Mascarpone

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Sate Kitchen Food Truck joined us again, just in time for Easter! Chef Kyle Fowlkes and his amazing crew are ready to make your day with a breakfast favorite, Peach Cobbler Oatmeal with Vanilla Marscarpone.

Sate Kitchen The Roaming New American Kitchen
Visit SATEKITCHEN.com to see what Chef Kyle has on the menu for breakfast, lunch and catering. You can also connect on Facebook & Instagram for the weekly roaming schedule and online ordering.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Sate Kitchen Food Truck.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***