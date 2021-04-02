Peach Cobbler Oatmeal with Vanilla Mascarpone

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Sate Kitchen Food Truck joined us again, just in time for Easter! Chef Kyle Fowlkes and his amazing crew are ready to make your day with a breakfast favorite, Peach Cobbler Oatmeal with Vanilla Marscarpone.

Sate Kitchen The Roaming New American Kitchen

Visit SATEKITCHEN.com to see what Chef Kyle has on the menu for breakfast, lunch and catering. You can also connect on Facebook & Instagram for the weekly roaming schedule and online ordering.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Sate Kitchen Food Truck.