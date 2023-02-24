PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The rodeo is back in town! The Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour’s – Hampton Classic is Saturday night at the Hampton Coliseum. From the injuries to what makes a good bull rider, professional bull rider, Carlos Garcia shared with us his experience of being a bull rider.
The Velocity Tour’s Hampton Classic
Saturday – 7:00 at the Hampton Coliseum
Purchase tickets at the box office or online at ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-732-1727
Go to PBR.COM for more information.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Coliseum.