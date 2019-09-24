Party In The Park For CHKD

Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) – Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is known for bringing people home and helping neighborhoods rally around its most precious citizens. Southeast Region President Dennis Cestra and Board Member of Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund Kim Georges invite you to a concert and cookout to raise funds for the up-and-coming Mental Health Center at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

Howard Hanna

2nd Annual Party in the Park

Saturday, October 5

Noon to 4 p.m.

Chesapeake City Park

Tickets on sale at HOWARDHANNA.com/PartyInThePark

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Howard Hanna.