PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It may be hard to believe, but there are children living in our community who do not have warm and clean pajamas to wear to bed each night.

That’s where Pajama Jams for Youth, Incorporated comes into play. Founder, Erika Tucker, joins us with more details on their annual pajama drive.

The pajama jam drive continues through December 10th and you can visit pajamajams.org to help the cause.