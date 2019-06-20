Paint Your Own Masterpiece

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Grab your pals, pour some wine and get ready to paint your own masterpiece at Wine & Design in Suffolk. Owner Candice Watkins joined Marielena Balouris on The Hampton Roads Show with all the details.

Wine and Design Suffolk
6255 College Drive Suite R1
Suffolk
(757) 977-1101
WineAndDesign.com/Suffolk
You can also keep up with their fun events and fundraisers like the Paint With A Purpose Social media @WNDSUFFOLK

