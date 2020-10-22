PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Samaritan House invites you to “PAINT 757 PURPLE” and support victims of domestic abuse.

Visit PAINT 757 PURPLE.org to get involved.. or text “SAM” to 50155 to donate.

If you or someone you know is unsafe or threatened by a partner, call the Samaritan House 24/7 Crisis Hotline at (757) 430-2120

