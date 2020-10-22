Paint 757 Purple

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Samaritan House invites you to “PAINT 757 PURPLE” and support victims of domestic abuse.

“PAINT 757 PURPLE” with Samaritan House for Domesitc Violence Awareness Month
Visit PAINT 757 PURPLE.org to get involved.. or text “SAM” to 50155 to donate.

If you or someone you know is unsafe or threatened by a partner, call the Samaritan House 24/7 Crisis Hotline at (757) 430-2120

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***