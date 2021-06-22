Pain Relief for Hard Working Feet

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re on your feet all day or dealing with injury or overuse, tired or achey feet can slow you down even before you get going.

Mallory Campbell stopped by to show how The Good Feet Store can help.

The Good Feet Store is in Newport News at Jefferson Marketplace.
Call (757) 249-7700 or visit GoodFeet.com/newportnews.
In Virginia Beach at Hilltop North Shopping Center (757) 563-1233
or visit GoodFeet.com/VirginiaBeach
Connect on social media @goodfeettidewater

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Good Feet Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter