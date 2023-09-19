PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Drug overdose deaths are a growing public health crisis. It’s crucial now, more than ever, to raise awareness about overdose prevention and equip people with the knowledge and resources needed to save lives. Tes La Dieu is the Population Health Coordinator for Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts and joins us with more on the training programs available to help save lives.

Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts

VDH.Virginia.Gov/Hampton-Peninsula/Lead

757-594-7300

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts.