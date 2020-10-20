Outfit For the Whole Family This Halloween

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) – Pets like to party along with their human companion, and Harygul’s Halloween Planet can dress your four-legged friend as easily as they can outfit the rest of the family in something creepy or cute! Today, D. Nachnani talked about why Harygul’s is also your one stop shop for accessories, decor, and other delights.
Harygul’s Halloween Planet
Three Virginia Beach locations
Collins Square on Virginia Beach Blvd
Hilltop on First Colonial Road
Lynnhaven Mall next to LL Bean
You can also find them online at HALLOWEENPLANET.com and on Facebook and Instagram @harygulshalloweenplanet
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Harygul’s Halloween Planet
