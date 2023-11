PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There is great joy in cooking outdoors! You can add value and appeal to your home by installing an outdoor kitchen. Micah Miller from Easton Outdoors joined HRS with ideas and examples of how they can create the outdoor kitchen of your dreams.

Easton Outdoors

Located at 550 Wythe Creek Rd. in Poquoson

757-262-3232

Easton-Outdoors.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Easton Outdoors.