PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - If you're thinking about replacing some windows or doing a full home exterior makeover, you don't have to hire different companies for each because Better View Windows and More can do it all! Owner John Otocka joined us with the details.

Better View Windows and MoreShowroom is open 7 days a week829 Lynnhaven Parkway #104 in Virginia Beach(757) 689-6210YourBetterView.com