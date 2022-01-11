Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ to Open Locally

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’ve been itching to get back to live performances, you are not alone.

Your chance is coming: Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” is about to open locally!

Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Director James Bryan, joined us with details.

“The Importance of Being Earnest” runs weekends January 14 through February 6 at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach located at 550 Barberton Drive in Virginia Beach



Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.



Tickets are on sale now online at ltvb.com or you can leave a voicemail with the box office at 757-428-9233.

Prices are $18 for adults, and $15 for seniors age 60+, active duty military members, and full-time students

Give them a follow On social media: @littletheatrevb on Facebook and Instagram

