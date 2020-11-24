Optima Health Adds Options for Health Care Coverage

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Open enrollment means new choices for those looking for the best coverage plan to meet their healthcare needs.

Rick Gordon from Optima Health explained the new Medicare Advantage plan, and other Optima products on the market right now.

Medicare Annual Enrollment Period Ends December 7
Visit OptimaHealth.com/Medicare or call (855) 556-8892
