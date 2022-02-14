‘Ophelia Chooses’ Opens at The Z!

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re itching to get back to the theater ‘The Z’ has something for you! Their upcoming play ‘Ophelia Chooses’ by Buddy White is opening this weekend! Selena Gill portrays Faye in the show and joined us on HRS with all the details!

Zeiders American Dream Theater
Ophelia Chooses
February 16 to February 19.
Performances Wednesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m. & Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

“The Z” is located at 4509 Commerce Street at Town Center in Virginia Beach
757-499-0317
Tickets and information online: thez.org
And you can find them on Facebook @americandreamtheater

