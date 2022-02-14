‘Ophelia Chooses’ Opens at The Z!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re itching to get back to the theater ‘The Z’ has something for you! Their upcoming play ‘Ophelia Chooses’ by Buddy White is opening this weekend! Selena Gill portrays Faye in the show and joined us on HRS with all the details!

Zeiders American Dream Theater

Ophelia Chooses

February 16 to February 19.

Performances Wednesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m. & Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

“The Z” is located at 4509 Commerce Street at Town Center in Virginia Beach

757-499-0317

Tickets and information online: thez.org

And you can find them on Facebook @americandreamtheater

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Zeiders American Dream Theater.