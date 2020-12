PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Another one of Santa’s helpers joined us today! Cathy Harris, Founder and CEO of the “My Help, My Hope” Foundation shared the details of “Operation Wish List” and the mission to make sure children spending the holidays in a shelter don’t feel forgotten.

Visit OperationWishList.info to find out what’s still needed and where you can drop off a toy.

